Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information



24.06.2019 / 17:35

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





- Share buy-back - 1st Interim Report

In the period from June 17, 2019 until and including June 21, 2019, a total of 268,881 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buyback programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average share number of shares price in EUR 17.06.2019 59,935 67.2681 18.06.2019 91,593 67.8108 19.06.2019 34,675 69.7601 20.06.2019 37,074 71.3736 21.06.2019 45,604 70.8628

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including June 21, 2019 therefore amounts to 268,881 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., June 24, 2019