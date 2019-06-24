Log in
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

06/24/2019 | 11:40am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

24.06.2019 / 17:35
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Share buy-back - 1st Interim Report

In the period from June 17, 2019 until and including June 21, 2019, a total of 268,881 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buyback programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average share
number of shares price
in EUR
17.06.2019 59,935 67.2681
18.06.2019 91,593 67.8108
19.06.2019 34,675 69.7601
20.06.2019 37,074 71.3736
21.06.2019 45,604 70.8628

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including June 21, 2019 therefore amounts to 268,881 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., June 24, 2019


24.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

829913  24.06.2019 

© EQS 2019
