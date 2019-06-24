DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
24.06.2019 / 17:35
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
- Share buy-back - 1st Interim Report
In the period from June 17, 2019 until and including June 21, 2019, a total
of 268,881 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buyback
programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical
Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution
commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:
|
|
|
|Day of repurchase
|Aggregated volume in
|Weighted average share
|
|number of shares
|price
|
|
|in EUR
|17.06.2019
|59,935
|67.2681
|18.06.2019
|91,593
|67.8108
|19.06.2019
|34,675
|69.7601
|20.06.2019
|37,074
|71.3736
|21.06.2019
|45,604
|70.8628
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share
buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including June 21, 2019
therefore amounts to 268,881 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical
Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG
represented by its Management Board
Bad Homburg v.d.H., June 24, 2019
24.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de