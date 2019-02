By Max Bernhard



Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.XE) on Wednesday announced a share-buyback program of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion).

The dialysis-products and service provider said the repurchase program will be carried out in several tranches over the next two years.

The company said it will provide further details before the program starts.

