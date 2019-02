By Donato Paolo Mancini



Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.'s (FME.XE) chief financial officer Michael Brosnan is due to retire, the company said Wednesday.

The company expects to name a successor by the end of this year after Mr. Bosnan has retired.

Mr. Brosnan has been CFO at FMC since 2010. He joined the company in 1998.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini