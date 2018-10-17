Fresenius Medical Care : Cuts 2018 Guidance as 3Q Net Income Falls

By Alberto Delclaux



Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.XE) cut its targets for 2018, as it reported an 8% fall in third-quarter net income.

According to preliminary figures released late Tuesday, net income at the German company fell to 285 million euros ($330 million) from EUR309 million the year prior. Sales decreased 6% to EUR4.06 billion.

On the back of the results, Fresenius Medical Care cut its target for net income growth in 2018 to between 11% to 12%, from a previously guided range of between 13% to 15%. It also now expects revenue growth at between 2% to 3%, down from a previous target of between 5% to 7%.

Fresenius said its third-quarter results were affected by weaker-than-expected volumes at its Dialysis Services business, contributions to campaigns in the U.S. opposing state ballot initiatives, adjustments for hyperinflation in Argentina and an increased provision for a charge in the U.S.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com