FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE (FME)

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE (FME)
News

Fresenius Medical Care : Cuts 2018 Guidance as 3Q Net Income Falls

10/17/2018 | 07:48am CEST

By Alberto Delclaux

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.XE) cut its targets for 2018, as it reported an 8% fall in third-quarter net income.

According to preliminary figures released late Tuesday, net income at the German company fell to 285 million euros ($330 million) from EUR309 million the year prior. Sales decreased 6% to EUR4.06 billion.

On the back of the results, Fresenius Medical Care cut its target for net income growth in 2018 to between 11% to 12%, from a previously guided range of between 13% to 15%. It also now expects revenue growth at between 2% to 3%, down from a previous target of between 5% to 7%.

Fresenius said its third-quarter results were affected by weaker-than-expected volumes at its Dialysis Services business, contributions to campaigns in the U.S. opposing state ballot initiatives, adjustments for hyperinflation in Argentina and an increased provision for a charge in the U.S.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 16 799 M
EBIT 2018 2 695 M
Net income 2018 1 820 M
Debt 2018 5 239 M
Yield 2018 1,41%
P/E ratio 2018 15,54
P/E ratio 2019 18,35
EV / Sales 2018 1,86x
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
Capitalization 26 028 M
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 94,6 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rice Powell Chief Executive Officer
Gerd Krick Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Schermeier CEO-Global Research & Development
Dieter Schenk Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-3.83%30 070
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION2.87%75 927
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)51.14%46 322
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS6.28%17 309
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS1.49%13 701
DAVITA-3.17%11 504
