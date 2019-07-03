Fresenius Medical Care : Expands Frenova Clinical Research Activities

By Olivia Bugault

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.XE) said Wednesday that it is expanding its clinical-research activities.

The German health-care company said that Frenova Renal Research--a division offering clinical services in the field of kidney research--will be integrated into Fresenius Medical Care's newly created global medical office and will expand its presence worldwide. Frenova's activities were previously limited to North America, the company said.

Frenova Renal Research was formerly a subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care North America.

