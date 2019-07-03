Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fresenius Medical Care    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

(FME)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fresenius Medical Care : Expands Frenova Clinical Research Activities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 05:37am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.XE) said Wednesday that it is expanding its clinical-research activities.

The German health-care company said that Frenova Renal Research--a division offering clinical services in the field of kidney research--will be integrated into Fresenius Medical Care's newly created global medical office and will expand its presence worldwide. Frenova's activities were previously limited to North America, the company said.

Frenova Renal Research was formerly a subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care North America.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
05:37aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Expands Frenova Clinical Research Activities
DJ
07/01FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/26FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
06/25FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 41 of the Wp..
EQ
06/24FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/14FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/06FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : organizes Organ Donation Day
PU
06/06Will Europe's clampdown on faulty medical devices hurt patients?
RE
06/03Global Market For Healthcare Services Is Expected To Grow At A Cagr Of 9.3% B..
AQ
05/31FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 41 of the Wp..
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 19 570 M
EBIT 2019 2 647 M
Net income 2019 1 337 M
Debt 2019 7 737 M
Yield 2019 1,61%
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,63x
EV / Sales2020 1,52x
Capitalization 24 126 M
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 90,9  $
Last Close Price 79,5  $
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rice Powell Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Schermeier CEO-Global Research & Development
William P. Johnston Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE24.05%24 142
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-16.16%71 359
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)8.75%46 054
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS39.43%17 240
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS23.03%13 767
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES11.53%11 722
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About