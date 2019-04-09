Fresenius Medical Care : FTC Approves $2 Billion Merger of Fresenius Medical Care and NxStage

By Aisha Al-Muslim

The Federal Trade Commission has settled claims that dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care AG's (FMS) proposed $2 billion acquisition of NxStage Medical, Inc., likely would likely result in competitive harm to consumers.

The FTC approved the deal 3-2 with a final order that requires Fresenius and NxStage to divest bloodline tubing assets to B. Braun Medical Inc. NxStage's bloodline tubing sets are single-use plastic tube sets used during hemodialysis treatments. NxStage is a medical device company specialized in home care.

A complaint announced in February alleged that the acquisition likely would harm the U.S. market for bloodline tubing sets that are compatible with in-clinic hemodialysis machines that treat chronic renal failure. Fresenius and NxStage together control 82% of the market for bloodlines.

The proposed order requires the companies to supply B. Braun with bloodline tubing sets for a limited time, while it establishes its own manufacturing capabilities. If the commission determines that B. Braun is not an acceptable buyer, the proposed order requires the parties to unwind the sale and then divest the products to an FTC-approved buyer within six months of final order.

Fresenius Medical Care, which is about 30%-owned by Germany's Fresenius, had revenues of 16.55 billion euros ($18.73 billion) in 2018. In February, Fresenius Medical Care completed the acquisition of NxStage as part of a push to further expand its presence in the U.S.

