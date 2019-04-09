Log in
Xetra  >  Fresenius Medical Care    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

(FME)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Fresenius Medical Care : FTC Approves $2 Billion Merger of Fresenius Medical Care and NxStage

04/09/2019 | 04:55pm EDT

By Aisha Al-Muslim

The Federal Trade Commission has settled claims that dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care AG's (FMS) proposed $2 billion acquisition of NxStage Medical, Inc., likely would likely result in competitive harm to consumers.

The FTC approved the deal 3-2 with a final order that requires Fresenius and NxStage to divest bloodline tubing assets to B. Braun Medical Inc. NxStage's bloodline tubing sets are single-use plastic tube sets used during hemodialysis treatments. NxStage is a medical device company specialized in home care.

A complaint announced in February alleged that the acquisition likely would harm the U.S. market for bloodline tubing sets that are compatible with in-clinic hemodialysis machines that treat chronic renal failure. Fresenius and NxStage together control 82% of the market for bloodlines.

The proposed order requires the companies to supply B. Braun with bloodline tubing sets for a limited time, while it establishes its own manufacturing capabilities. If the commission determines that B. Braun is not an acceptable buyer, the proposed order requires the parties to unwind the sale and then divest the products to an FTC-approved buyer within six months of final order.

Fresenius Medical Care, which is about 30%-owned by Germany's Fresenius, had revenues of 16.55 billion euros ($18.73 billion) in 2018. In February, Fresenius Medical Care completed the acquisition of NxStage as part of a push to further expand its presence in the U.S.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS 0.06% 51.67 Delayed Quote.21.85%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE 0.08% 73.38 Delayed Quote.29.45%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 17 093 M
EBIT 2019 2 367 M
Net income 2019 1 269 M
Debt 2019 6 071 M
Yield 2019 1,56%
P/E ratio 2019 17,36
P/E ratio 2020 15,49
EV / Sales 2019 1,68x
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
Capitalization 22 576 M
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 78,9 €
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rice Powell Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Schermeier CEO-Global Research & Development
William P. Johnston Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE29.45%25 428
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-17.35%70 192
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)5.94%45 289
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS25.82%15 667
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES14.10%12 273
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS9.01%12 216
