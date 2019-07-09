Log in
Fresenius Medical Care : North America invests in innovative medical wearable venture

07/09/2019 | 01:33pm EDT

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) has announced an investment in BioIntelliSense, a Denver-based company that is developing a medical grade data services platform for continuous remote health monitoring, predictive analytics and algorithmic clinical insights. FMCNA is committed to bringing its expertise in advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to the development and deployment of this system in cooperation with BioIntelliSense. The aim is to jointly create clinical pathways that can alert clinicians to the need for early intervention, potentially preventing patients from complications and, thus, reducing unnecessary as well as costly hospitalizations. The investment, therefore, supports Fresenius Medical Care's strategic goal to improve monitoring, interventions and outcomes for patients living with kidney disease and other chronic illnesses in order to increase their quality of life.

Disclaimer

FMC - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 17:32:05 UTC
