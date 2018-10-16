Log in
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Fresenius Medical Care : adjusts targets for fiscal year 2018

10/16/2018 | 11:15pm CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA adjusts targets for fiscal year 2018

16-Oct-2018 / 23:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest provider of dialysis products and services, has decided to adjust its targets for fiscal year 2018 as the business development in the third quarter 2018 was below the company's expectations.

- Revenue growth target on a comparable basis for fiscal year 2018 is adjusted to 2 to 3 percent (previously: 5 to 7 percent) at constant currency due to a weaker than expected growth in the Health Care Services business in North America and the difficult economic environment in certain emerging countries.

- Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA on a comparable basis is expected to increase by 11 to 12 percent (previously: 13 to 15 percent) at constant currency. On an adjusted basis, net income is expected to increase by 2 to 3 percent (previously: 7 to 9 percent) at constant currency.

The company's 2018 targets exclude the effects of the planned acquisition of NxStage Medical, Inc. and the gain (loss) related to divestitures of Care Coordination activities and do also not include the contributions to the opposition to the ballot initiatives in the U.S.

Definitions and explanations regarding the Alternative Performance Measures can be found in our Second Quarter Interim Report on IFRS, p. 16 et seqq. and 44 et seqq., available at: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/fileadmin/data/com/pdf/investors/News___Publications/Financial_Report/2018/QB_Q2_2018_IFRS_EN.pdf

Person making the notification:
Dr. Dominik Heger
SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
-------------------------------

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's largest provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.2 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,815 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 325,188 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the company provides related medical services in the field of Care Coordination. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

16-Oct-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6172- 609 2525
Fax: +49 (0) 6172- 609 2301
E-mail: ir@fmc-ag.com
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
ISIN: DE0005785802
WKN: 578580
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

734345  16-Oct-2018 CET/CEST

© EQS 2018
