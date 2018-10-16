Fresenius Medical Care : adjusts targets for fiscal year 2018

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA adjusts targets for fiscal year 2018



16-Oct-2018 / 23:08 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest provider of dialysis products and services, has decided to adjust its targets for fiscal year 2018 as the business development in the third quarter 2018 was below the company's expectations.

- Revenue growth target on a comparable basis for fiscal year 2018 is adjusted to 2 to 3 percent (previously: 5 to 7 percent) at constant currency due to a weaker than expected growth in the Health Care Services business in North America and the difficult economic environment in certain emerging countries.

- Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA on a comparable basis is expected to increase by 11 to 12 percent (previously: 13 to 15 percent) at constant currency. On an adjusted basis, net income is expected to increase by 2 to 3 percent (previously: 7 to 9 percent) at constant currency.

The company's 2018 targets exclude the effects of the planned acquisition of NxStage Medical, Inc. and the gain (loss) related to divestitures of Care Coordination activities and do also not include the contributions to the opposition to the ballot initiatives in the U.S.

Definitions and explanations regarding the Alternative Performance Measures can be found in our Second Quarter Interim Report on IFRS, p. 16 et seqq. and 44 et seqq., available at: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/fileadmin/data/com/pdf/investors/News___Publications/Financial_Report/2018/QB_Q2_2018_IFRS_EN.pdf

