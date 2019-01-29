DGAP-News: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Merger

Fresenius Medical Care and NxStage extend merger end-date due to government shutdown



29.01.2019 / 14:07

Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest provider of dialysis products and services, today announced that the company has extended the end-date under the merger agreement with NxStage Medical, Inc. ("NxStage") to account for the interruption of the Federal Trade Commission's ("FTC") review of the transaction during the recent

U.S. government shutdown. The merger agreement's end-date has been extended to

August 6, 2019, or such earlier date on which there has been 60 consecutive days of full funding of the FTC's operations.

Fresenius Medical Care has already signed a consent decree that was proposed by the Staff of the FTC and that remains subject to approval by the FTC Commissioners. Under the terms of the consent decree, Fresenius Medical Care would divest the NxStage bloodlines business to B. Braun Medical to address the comments from FTC Staff.

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's largest provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.2 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,872 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 329,085 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the company provides related medical services in the field of Care Coordination. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the Company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

