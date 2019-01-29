Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fresenius Medical Care    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE (FME)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fresenius Medical Care : and NxStage extend merger end-date due to government shutdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 08:10am EST

DGAP-News: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Merger
Fresenius Medical Care and NxStage extend merger end-date due to government shutdown

29.01.2019 / 14:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest provider of dialysis products and services, today announced that the company has extended the end-date under the merger agreement with NxStage Medical, Inc. ("NxStage") to account for the interruption of the Federal Trade Commission's ("FTC") review of the transaction during the recent
U.S. government shutdown. The merger agreement's end-date has been extended to
August 6, 2019, or such earlier date on which there has been 60 consecutive days of full funding of the FTC's operations.

Fresenius Medical Care has already signed a consent decree that was proposed by the Staff of the FTC and that remains subject to approval by the FTC Commissioners. Under the terms of the consent decree, Fresenius Medical Care would divest the NxStage bloodlines business to B. Braun Medical to address the comments from FTC Staff.

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's largest provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.2 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,872 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 329,085 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the company provides related medical services in the field of Care Coordination. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the Company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory approval, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.




Contact:
Dr. Dominik Heger
SVP & Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
dominik.heger@fmc-ag.com
P. +49 6172 609 2601

29.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6172- 609 2525
Fax: +49 (0) 6172- 609 2301
E-mail: ir@fmc-ag.com
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
ISIN: DE0005785802
WKN: 578580
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

770517  29.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=770517&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
08:10aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : and NxStage extend merger end-date due to government sh..
EQ
01/21FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : launches 4008A dialysis machine tailored to needs in em..
AQ
01/19FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : launches 4008A dialysis machine in India
AQ
01/18FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : launches 4008A dialysis machine tailored to needs in em..
PU
01/18FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : launches 4008A dialysis machine tailored to needs in em..
EQ
2018NXSTAGE MEDICAL : Fresenius Medical Care awaiting U.S. Federal Trade Commission ..
AQ
2018FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Expects NxStage Medical Deal to Close Early 2019
DJ
2018FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : awaiting U.S. Federal Trade Commission decision on NxSt..
EQ
2018FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
2018FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 16 338 M
EBIT 2018 2 649 M
Net income 2018 1 753 M
Debt 2018 5 279 M
Yield 2018 1,84%
P/E ratio 2018 11,37
P/E ratio 2019 14,63
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
Capitalization 19 427 M
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 76,5 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rice Powell Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Schermeier CEO-Global Research & Development
William P. Johnston Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE11.41%22 220
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-0.43%84 368
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)5.85%45 336
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS8.02%13 773
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES11.90%12 069
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS2.57%11 633
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.