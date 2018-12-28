Log in
12/28/2018 | 10:25pm CET

DGAP-News: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Fresenius Medical Care awaiting U.S. Federal Trade Commission decision on NxStage Medical acquisition

28.12.2018 / 22:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest provider of dialysis products and services, is still in the process of seeking approval by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for its acquisition of NxStage Medical, Inc. ("NxStage") and therefore now expects the transaction to close in early 2019.
 
NxStage, which like Fresenius Medical Care North America is headquartered in the Boston, Massachusetts area, was founded in 1998 and has approximately 3,800 employees worldwide. In 2017, NxStage delivered USD 394 million in revenue.
 
Fresenius Medical Care is the world's largest provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.2 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,872 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 329,085 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the company provides related medical services in the field of Care Coordination. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).
 
For more information visit the Company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.
 
Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.
 

Contact:
Dr. Dominik Heger
SVP & Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
dominik.heger@fmc-ag.com
P. +49 6172 609 2601

28.12.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6172- 609 2525
Fax: +49 (0) 6172- 609 2301
E-mail: ir@fmc-ag.com
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
ISIN: DE0005785802
WKN: 578580
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

762307  28.12.2018 

© EQS 2018
