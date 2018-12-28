DGAP-News: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Fresenius Medical Care awaiting U.S. Federal Trade Commission decision on NxStage Medical acquisition



28.12.2018 / 22:18

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







NxStage, which like Fresenius Medical Care North America is headquartered in the Boston, Massachusetts area, was founded in 1998 and has approximately 3,800 employees worldwide. In 2017, NxStage delivered USD 394 million in revenue.



Fresenius Medical Care is the world's largest provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.2 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,872 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 329,085 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the company provides related medical services in the field of Care Coordination. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).



For more information visit the Company's website at



Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.





Contact:

Dr. Dominik Heger

SVP & Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

dominik.heger@fmc-ag.com

