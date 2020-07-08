DGAP-News: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Fresenius Medical Care holds virtual General Meeting on August 27, 2020 - dividend proposal unchanged



Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of dialysis products and services, will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 27, 2020 as a virtual event. Originally, the AGM was scheduled for May 19, 2020. It had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As it is currently impossible to predict for how long the restrictions for large public events will be in effect, Fresenius Medical Care will use the option provided by the German legislator to hold a virtual event to safeguard the health of shareholders, employees and service providers.

The proposed dividend by the General Partner and the Supervisory Board remains unchanged at ?1.20 per share entitled to dividend.

Shareholders will be provided the possibility to follow the entire AGM on the internet. Fresenius Medical Care will include further details in the AGM invitation that is to be published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and on the corporate website in July.

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.5 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,002 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 348,703 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with the core business, the company focuses on expanding the range of related medical services in the field of Care Coordination. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

