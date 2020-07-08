Log in
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Fresenius Medical Care holds virtual General Meeting on August 27, 2020 - dividend proposal unchanged

07/08/2020 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Fresenius Medical Care holds virtual General Meeting on August 27, 2020 - dividend proposal unchanged

08.07.2020 / 09:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of dialysis products and services, will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 27, 2020 as a virtual event. Originally, the AGM was scheduled for May 19, 2020. It had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As it is currently impossible to predict for how long the restrictions for large public events will be in effect, Fresenius Medical Care will use the option provided by the German legislator to hold a virtual event to safeguard the health of shareholders, employees and service providers.

The proposed dividend by the General Partner and the Supervisory Board remains unchanged at ?1.20 per share entitled to dividend.

Shareholders will be provided the possibility to follow the entire AGM on the internet. Fresenius Medical Care will include further details in the AGM invitation that is to be published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and on the corporate website in July.

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.5 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,002 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 348,703 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with the core business, the company focuses on expanding the range of related medical services in the field of Care Coordination. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the Company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.




Contact:
Dr. Dominik Heger
Head of Investor Relations, Strategic Development & Communications I EVP
dominik.heger@fmc-ag.com
P. +49 6172 609 2525

08.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6172- 609 2525
Fax: +49 (0) 6172- 609 2301
E-mail: ir@fmc-ag.com
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
ISIN: DE0005785802
WKN: 578580
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1088691

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1088691  08.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1088691&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
