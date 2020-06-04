Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
06/04/2020 | 01:30pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.06.2020 / 19:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dugan
Last name(s): Maddux

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Franklin W.
Last name(s): Maddux
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
549300CP8NY40UP89Q40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A254VN2

b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of stock options on Fresenius Medical Care shares of the stock option plan and sale of the shares (cash settlement)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
75.45 EUR 190134.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
75.45 EUR 190134.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-06-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60295  04.06.2020 


© EQS 2020


