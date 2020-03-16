Log in
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/16/2020 | 11:40am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.03.2020 / 16:37
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2020
Address: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/news-publikationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2020
Address: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/news-publications/financial-reports/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2020
Address: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/news-publikationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2020
Address: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/news-publications/financial-reports/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2020
Address: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/news-publikationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2020
Address: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/news-publications/financial-reports/

16.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

998381  16.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=998381&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
