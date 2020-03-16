DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



16.03.2020 / 16:37

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 23, 2020

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 23, 2020

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 23, 2020

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 23, 2020

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2020

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2020

Address:

