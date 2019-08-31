Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2019 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.08.2019 / 10:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.08.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
304353513


31.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

866573  31.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=866573&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG
04:05aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 41 of the Wp..
EQ
08/28FRESENIUS6CPRF : Fresenius Medical Care appoints Helen Giza as Chief Financial O..
AQ
08/28FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Names New Chief Financial Officer
DJ
08/27Fresenius Medical Care appoints Takeda executive Helen Giza as CFO
RE
08/27FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : appoints Helen Giza as Chief Financial Officer
EQ
08/26FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/19FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/13FRESENIUS6CPRF : SANJOSE will reform the dialysis zone of the Lozano Blesa Hospi..
AQ
08/12FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/08FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 19 407 M
EBIT 2019 2 600 M
Net income 2019 1 305 M
Debt 2019 9 282 M
Yield 2019 1,90%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 20 528 M
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 87,46  $
Last Close Price 67,05  $
Spread / Highest target 64,9%
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rice Powell Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Schermeier CEO-Global Research & Development
William P. Johnston Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA8.05%20 546
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-7.02%78 225
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)-3.42%41 174
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS32.61%16 399
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS22.91%13 783
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES24.04%12 761
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group