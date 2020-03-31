Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.03.2020 / 09:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.03.2020
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
304444441


31.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1010537  31.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1010537&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG
03:05aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 41 of the Wp..
EQ
03/30FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/30FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Publication of acquisition or disposal in..
EQ
03/30FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : postpones 2020 Annual General Meeting
EQ
03/23FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/20FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
03/16FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
03/16FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
03/16FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/12FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : The Kidney Kid Superhero Initiative Goes International ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 324 M
EBIT 2020 2 706 M
Net income 2020 1 418 M
Debt 2020 13 752 M
Yield 2020 2,11%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,61x
EV / Sales2021 1,43x
Capitalization 19 031 M
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 86,26  $
Last Close Price 64,61  $
Spread / Highest target 67,0%
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rice Powell Chairman-Management Board
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helen Giza Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Schermeier CEO-Global Research & Development
Franklin W. Maddux Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-11.19%19 037
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-19.67%76 424
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-38.46%29 558
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-22.00%12 523
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-22.22%11 087
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED2.97%9 735
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group