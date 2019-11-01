Log in
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report  
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/01/2019 | 03:55am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.11.2019 / 08:53
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has filed its report on Form 6-K
for the 3rd quarter 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is available on the website
https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/home/investors/news-publications/financial-reports/.

01.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

902257  01.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=902257&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
