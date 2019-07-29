Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

- Share buy-back - 6th Interim Report

In the period from July 22, 2019 until and including July 26, 2019, a total of 226,354 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR 22/07/2019 22,666 67.7265 23/07/2019 19,565 68.0264 24/07/2019 24,635 68.8412 25/07/2019 88,791 68.1799 26/07/2019 70,697 67.1876

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including July 26, 2019 therefore amounts to 1,470,581 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG

represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., July 29, 2019