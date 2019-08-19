Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

- Share buy-back - 9th Interim Report

In the period from August 12, 2019 until and including August 16, 2019, a total of 297,998 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR 12.08.2019 43,236 59.5485 13.08.2019 73,794 59.8331 14.08.2019 27,555 58.9267 15.08.2019 - - 16.08.2019 153,413 58.9506

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including August 16, 2019 therefore amounts to 1,931,778 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Bad Homburg v.d.H., August 19, 2019