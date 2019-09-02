Log in
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

09/02/2019

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

02.09.2019 / 08:23
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Share buy-back - 11th Interim Report

In the period from August 26, 2019 until and including August 30, 2019, a total of 179,757 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR
26.08.2019 33,500 60.6246
27.08.2019 30,280 60.3650
28.08.2019 39,977 60.2710
29.08.2019 44,000 60.8030
30.08.2019 32,000 61.0885
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including August 30, 2019 therefore amounts to 2,369,535 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG
represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., September 2, 2019


02.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

866841  02.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=866841&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
