Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

- Share buy-back - 11th Interim Report

In the period from August 26, 2019 until and including August 30, 2019, a total of 179,757 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR 26.08.2019 33,500 60.6246 27.08.2019 30,280 60.3650 28.08.2019 39,977 60.2710 29.08.2019 44,000 60.8030 30.08.2019 32,000 61.0885

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including August 30, 2019 therefore amounts to 2,369,535 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG

represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., September 2, 2019