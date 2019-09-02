Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

- Share buy-back - 11th Interim Report
In the period from August 26, 2019 until and including August 30, 2019, a total of 179,757 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:
|Day of repurchase
|Aggregated volume in number of shares
|Weighted average share price
in EUR
|26.08.2019
|33,500
|60.6246
|27.08.2019
|30,280
|60.3650
|28.08.2019
|39,977
|60.2710
|29.08.2019
|44,000
|60.8030
|30.08.2019
|32,000
|61.0885
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including August 30, 2019 therefore amounts to 2,369,535 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG
represented by its Management Board
Bad Homburg v.d.H., September 2, 2019