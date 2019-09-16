Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

- Share buy-back - 13th Interim Report

In the period from September 9, 2019 until and including September 13, 2019, a total of 238,000 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR 09.09.2019 60,000 62.4056 10.09.2019 57,000 61.7006 11.09.2019 45,000 63.0602 12.09.2019 35,000 62.5885 13.09.2019 41,000 63.1262

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including September 13, 2019 therefore amounts to 2,824,001 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG

represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., September 16, 2019