FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

09/16/2019

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

16.09.2019 / 08:23
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Share buy-back - 13th Interim Report

In the period from September 9, 2019 until and including September 13, 2019, a total of 238,000 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR
09.09.2019 60,000 62.4056
10.09.2019 57,000 61.7006
11.09.2019 45,000 63.0602
12.09.2019 35,000 62.5885
13.09.2019 41,000 63.1262
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including September 13, 2019 therefore amounts to 2,824,001 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG
represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., September 16, 2019


16.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

873837  16.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=873837&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
