Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 03:10am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

30.09.2019 / 09:05
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Share buy-back - 15th Interim Report

In the period from September 23, 2019 until and including September 27, 2019, a total of 0 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR
23.09.2019 - -
24.09.2019 - -
25.09.2019 - -
26.09.2019 - -
27.09.2019 - -
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including September 27, 2019 therefore amounts to 2,997,001 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG
represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., September 30, 2019


30.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

882159  30.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=882159&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG
03:10aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/23FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/19FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Launches 4008A™ Dialysis Machine in China
BU
09/16FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/15Fresenius drops possible sale of blood transfusion unit - spokesman
RE
09/10FRESENIUS6CPRF : Fresenius Medical Care's annual medical report explores how Int..
AQ
09/09FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : annual medical report explores how Interconnected Intel..
PU
09/09FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Spectra Laboratories - Fresenius Medical Care builds ne..
AQ
09/09FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/06FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Builds New Laboratory in US
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 19 393 M
EBIT 2019 2 592 M
Net income 2019 1 318 M
Debt 2019 9 273 M
Yield 2019 1,87%
P/E ratio 2019 15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 20 621 M
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 87,26  $
Last Close Price 68,20  $
Spread / Highest target 62,2%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rice Powell Chairman-Management Board
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Schermeier CEO-Global Research & Development
Franklin W. Maddux Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA9.32%20 637
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-5.25%80 735
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)-4.41%40 563
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS30.92%16 163
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS26.68%14 206
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES25.97%12 990
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group