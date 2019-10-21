Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

- Share buy-back - 18th Interim Report

In the period from October 14, 2019 until and including October 18, 2019, a total of 205,025 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR 14.10.2019 26,025 EUR 59.0577 15.10.2019 30,000 EUR 60.7184 16.10.2019 35,000 EUR 61.5797 17.10.2019 75,000 EUR 61.9820 18.10.2019 39,000 EUR 61.2061

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including October 18, 2019 therefore amounts to 3,315,524 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG

represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., October 21, 2019