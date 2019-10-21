Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 07:05am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

21.10.2019 / 13:02
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Share buy-back - 18th Interim Report

In the period from October 14, 2019 until and including October 18, 2019, a total of 205,025 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR
14.10.2019 26,025 EUR 59.0577
15.10.2019 30,000 EUR 60.7184
16.10.2019 35,000 EUR 61.5797
17.10.2019 75,000 EUR 61.9820
18.10.2019 39,000 EUR 61.2061
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including October 18, 2019 therefore amounts to 3,315,524 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG
represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., October 21, 2019


21.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

893365  21.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=893365&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG
07:05aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/17FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : More People in Phnom Penh Living With Kidney Disease Wi..
BU
10/16A selection of British stocks to play the Brexit game
10/14FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/08Deutsche Bank's chairman best paid among German blue chips in 2018
RE
10/07FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/30FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 41 of the Wp..
EQ
09/30FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/23FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/19FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Launches 4008A™ Dialysis Machine in China
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 19 376 M
EBIT 2019 2 585 M
Net income 2019 1 318 M
Debt 2019 9 295 M
Yield 2019 1,87%
P/E ratio 2019 15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 20 512 M
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 86,93  $
Last Close Price 68,32  $
Spread / Highest target 60,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rice Powell Chairman-Management Board
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Schermeier CEO-Global Research & Development
Franklin W. Maddux Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA7.87%20 434
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION0.98%86 041
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)-0.65%42 159
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS32.53%16 361
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS23.29%13 825
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES25.33%12 925
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group