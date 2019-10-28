Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

- Share buy-back - 19th
Interim Report
In the period from October 21, 2019 until and including October 25, 2019, a total of 329,490 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via selected multilateral trading facilities (MTF):
XETRA
Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average share number of shares price in EUR
|21/10/2019
|13,918
|61.64259
|22/10/2019
|227,311
|58.16126
|23/10/2019
|-
|-
|24/10/2019
|-
|-
|25/10/2019
|-
|-
Chi-X Europe
Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average share number of shares price in EUR
|21/10/2019
|-
|-
|22/10/2019
|58,236
|57.95808
|23/10/2019
|-
|-
|24/10/2019
|-
|-
|25/10/2019
|-
|-
BATS Europe
Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average share number of shares price in EUR
|21/10/2019
|-
|-
|22/10/2019
|19,253
|57.9155
|23/10/2019
|-
|-
|24/10/2019
|-
|-
|25/10/2019
|-
|-
Turquoise
Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average share number of shares price in EUR
|21/10/2019
|-
|-
|22/10/2019
|10,772
|57.8933
|23/10/2019
|-
|-
|24/10/2019
|-
|-
|25/10/2019
|-
|-
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including October 25, 2019 therefore amounts to 3,645,014 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG
represented by its Management Board
Bad Homburg v.d.H., October 28, 2019