Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

10/28/2019 | 08:20am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

28.10.2019 / 13:18
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Share buy-back - 19th Interim Report

In the period from October 21, 2019 until and including October 25, 2019, a total of 329,490 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via selected multilateral trading facilities (MTF):

XETRA

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average share number of shares price in EUR

21/10/2019 13,918 61.64259
22/10/2019 227,311 58.16126
23/10/2019 - -
24/10/2019 - -
25/10/2019 - -
 

Chi-X Europe

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average share number of shares price in EUR

21/10/2019 - -
22/10/2019 58,236 57.95808
23/10/2019 - -
24/10/2019 - -
25/10/2019 - -
 

BATS Europe

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average share number of shares price in EUR

21/10/2019 - -
22/10/2019 19,253 57.9155
23/10/2019 - -
24/10/2019 - -
25/10/2019 - -
 

Turquoise

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average share number of shares price in EUR

21/10/2019 - -
22/10/2019 10,772 57.8933
23/10/2019 - -
24/10/2019 - -
25/10/2019 - -
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including October 25, 2019 therefore amounts to 3,645,014 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG
represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., October 28, 2019


28.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

898473  28.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=898473&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
