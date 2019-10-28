Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

- Share buy-back - 19Interim Report

In the period from October 21, 2019 until and including October 25, 2019, a total of 329,490 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via selected multilateral trading facilities (MTF):

XETRA

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average share number of shares price in EUR

21/10/2019 13,918 61.64259 22/10/2019 227,311 58.16126 23/10/2019 - - 24/10/2019 - - 25/10/2019 - -

Chi-X Europe



Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average share number of shares price in EUR

21/10/2019 - - 22/10/2019 58,236 57.95808 23/10/2019 - - 24/10/2019 - - 25/10/2019 - -

BATS Europe



Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average share number of shares price in EUR

21/10/2019 - - 22/10/2019 19,253 57.9155 23/10/2019 - - 24/10/2019 - - 25/10/2019 - -

Turquoise



Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average share number of shares price in EUR

21/10/2019 - - 22/10/2019 10,772 57.8933 23/10/2019 - - 24/10/2019 - - 25/10/2019 - -

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including October 25, 2019 therefore amounts to 3,645,014 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG

represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., October 28, 2019