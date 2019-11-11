Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

- Share buy-back - 21st Interim Report
In the period from November 4, 2019 until and including November 8, 2019, a total of 177,000 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:
|Day of repurchase
|Aggregated volume in number of shares
|Weighted average share price
in EUR
|04.11.2019
|36,000
|66.5550
|05.11.2019
|36,000
|67.7284
|06.11.2019
|35,000
|67.7370
|07.11.2019
|35,000
|68.6833
|08.11.2019
|35,000
|68.6178
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including November 8, 2019 therefore amounts to 3,903,735 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG
represented by its Management Board
Bad Homburg v.d.H., November 11, 2019