Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

- Share buy-back - 21st Interim Report

In the period from November 4, 2019 until and including November 8, 2019, a total of 177,000 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR 04.11.2019 36,000 66.5550 05.11.2019 36,000 67.7284 06.11.2019 35,000 67.7370 07.11.2019 35,000 68.6833 08.11.2019 35,000 68.6178

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including November 8, 2019 therefore amounts to 3,903,735 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG

represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., November 11, 2019