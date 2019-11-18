Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

- Share buy-back - 22nd Interim Report

In the period from November 11, 2019 until and including November 15, 2019, a total of 174,687 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR 11.11.2019 35,000 67.3409 12.11.2019 35,000 66.7128 13.11.2019 35,000 65.8681 14.11.2019 34,687 65.8113 15.11.2019 35,000 65.7392

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including November 15, 2019 therefore amounts to 4,078,422 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG

represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., November 18, 2019