Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 03:50am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
18.11.2019 / 09:48
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Share buy-back - 22nd Interim Report

In the period from November 11, 2019 until and including November 15, 2019, a total of 174,687 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR
11.11.2019 35,000 67.3409
12.11.2019 35,000 66.7128
13.11.2019 35,000 65.8681
14.11.2019 34,687 65.8113
15.11.2019 35,000 65.7392
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including November 15, 2019 therefore amounts to 4,078,422 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG
represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., November 18, 2019


18.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

914937  18.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=914937&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG
03:50aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/11FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/04FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/04FRESENIUS : Buys Colombia's CediMed in EUR40 Million Investment
DJ
11/01FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 50 of the Wp..
EQ
10/31FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
10/29FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : beats third-quarter forecasts with strong sales of home..
RE
10/29FRESENIUS : 3Q Net Profit, Sales Grew; Backs Outlook
DJ
10/29FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : appoints Dr. Frank Maddux to Management Board, makes Gl..
EQ
10/29FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : again delivers strong organic growth in the third quart..
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 19 357 M
EBIT 2019 2 552 M
Net income 2019 1 302 M
Debt 2019 9 268 M
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,61x
EV / Sales2020 1,54x
Capitalization 21 808 M
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 85,73  $
Last Close Price 72,83  $
Spread / Highest target 52,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rice Powell Chairman-Management Board
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helen Giza Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Schermeier CEO-Global Research & Development
Franklin W. Maddux Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA16.35%21 801
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION13.39%96 649
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)10.93%46 824
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS35.76%16 658
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS25.16%14 038
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES23.77%12 764
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group