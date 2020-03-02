Log in
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

03/02/2020 | 03:30am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

02.03.2020 / 09:26
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buy-back - 37th Interim Report

In the period from February 24, 2020 until and including February 28, 2020, a total of 5,398 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR
24.02.2020 0 -
25.02.2020 0 -
26.02.2020 0 -
27.02.2020 5,398 70.5893
28.02.2020 0 -
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including February 28, 2020 therefore amounts to 5,257,395 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG
represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., March 02, 2020


02.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

987079  02.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=987079&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
