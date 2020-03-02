Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Share buy-back - 37th Interim Report

In the period from February 24, 2020 until and including February 28, 2020, a total of 5,398 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR 24.02.2020 0 - 25.02.2020 0 - 26.02.2020 0 - 27.02.2020 5,398 70.5893 28.02.2020 0 -

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including February 28, 2020 therefore amounts to 5,257,395 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG

represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., March 02, 2020