Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

- Share buy-back - 39th Interim Report

In the period from March 9, 2020 until and including March 13, 2020, a total of 192,221 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR 09.03.2020 0 - 10.03.2020 0 - 11.03.2020 7,215 64.4831 12.03.2020 13,922 59.2321 13.03.2020 171,084 59.4948

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including March 13, 2020 therefore amounts to 5,454,028 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG

represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., March 16, 2020