Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

- Share buy-back - 42nd Interim Report and Final Report

In the period from March 30, 2020 until and including April 1, 2020, a total of 1,906,796 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via selected multilateral trading facilities (MTF):

XETRA

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR 30.03.2020 507,449 58.1217 31.03.2020 498,159 59.7579 01.04.2020 538,530 59.3516

Chi-X Europe

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR 30.03.2020 78,533 58.1681 31.03.2020 71,899 59.7985 01.04.2020 99,953 59.3799

BATS Europe

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR 30.03.2020 11,516 58.2242 31.03.2020 19,031 59.7440 01.04.2020 31,370 59.4862



Turquoise

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR 30.03.2020 13,694 58.0568 31.03.2020 11,702 59.6980 01.04.2020 24,960 59.2190

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including April 1, 2020 therefore amounts to 10,795,151 shares. The weighted average share price paid for these shares amounted to EUR 61.0270. This concludes the share buy-back programme.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG

represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., April 3, 2020