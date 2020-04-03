Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

- Share buy-back - 42nd Interim Report and Final Report
In the period from March 30, 2020 until and including April 1, 2020, a total of 1,906,796 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via selected multilateral trading facilities (MTF):
XETRA
|Day of repurchase
|Aggregated volume in number of shares
|Weighted average share price
in EUR
|30.03.2020
|507,449
|58.1217
|31.03.2020
|498,159
|59.7579
|01.04.2020
|538,530
|59.3516
Chi-X Europe
|Day of repurchase
|Aggregated volume in number of shares
|Weighted average share price
in EUR
|30.03.2020
|78,533
|58.1681
|31.03.2020
|71,899
|59.7985
|01.04.2020
|99,953
|59.3799
BATS Europe
|Day of repurchase
|Aggregated volume in number of shares
|Weighted average share price
in EUR
|30.03.2020
|11,516
|58.2242
|31.03.2020
|19,031
|59.7440
|01.04.2020
|31,370
|59.4862
Turquoise
|Day of repurchase
|Aggregated volume in number of shares
|Weighted average share price
in EUR
|30.03.2020
|13,694
|58.0568
|31.03.2020
|11,702
|59.6980
|01.04.2020
|24,960
|59.2190
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including April 1, 2020 therefore amounts to 10,795,151 shares. The weighted average share price paid for these shares amounted to EUR 61.0270. This concludes the share buy-back programme.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG
represented by its Management Board
Bad Homburg v.d.H., April 3, 2020