By Kim Richters



Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FME.XE) said late Tuesday that has it appointed Helen Giza as chief financial officer as of Nov. 1.

Ms. Giza will take over from Mike Brosnan who will retire from the company, Fresenius Medical Care said.

Previously, Ms. Giza has served as chief integration and divestiture management officer at Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Fresenius Medical Care said.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com