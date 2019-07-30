Log in
Xetra  >  Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/30 06:02:36 am
64.03 EUR   -5.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Fresenius Medical Care : Trades Lower After 2Q Results

07/30/2019 | 05:38am EDT

By Kim Richters

Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG fell on Tuesday, after the health-care company reported a fall in second-quarter profit.

The company, which is the dialysis division of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.XE), reported second-quarter sales of 4.28 billion euros ($4.76 billion), compared with EUR3.96 billion the previous year, and said its net income for the quarter was EUR279 million, down from EUR308 million.

The company's sales, net income and earnings before interest and taxes were below expectations, analysts at UBS said.

At 0915 GMT, shares in Fresenius Medical Care traded 5.64% lower at EUR63.60.

"Investors are likely to focus on the headline miss driven by care coordination and international," UBS said.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA -5.67% 63.28 Delayed Quote.19.00%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA -2.79% 44.815 Delayed Quote.8.34%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 19 530 M
EBIT 2019 2 637 M
Net income 2019 1 338 M
Debt 2019 8 721 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 17,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,61x
EV / Sales2020 1,51x
Capitalization 22 768 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 91,04  $
Last Close Price 75,50  $
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Rice Powell Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Schermeier CEO-Global Research & Development
William P. Johnston Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA19.00%22 752
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-15.23%73 087
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)17.44%50 032
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS32.40%16 479
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS21.63%13 804
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES30.96%13 757
