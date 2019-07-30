Fresenius Medical Care : Trades Lower After 2Q Results

By Kim Richters



Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG fell on Tuesday, after the health-care company reported a fall in second-quarter profit.

The company, which is the dialysis division of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.XE), reported second-quarter sales of 4.28 billion euros ($4.76 billion), compared with EUR3.96 billion the previous year, and said its net income for the quarter was EUR279 million, down from EUR308 million.

The company's sales, net income and earnings before interest and taxes were below expectations, analysts at UBS said.

At 0915 GMT, shares in Fresenius Medical Care traded 5.64% lower at EUR63.60.

"Investors are likely to focus on the headline miss driven by care coordination and international," UBS said.

