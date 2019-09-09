Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fresenius Medical Care : annual medical report explores how Interconnected Intelligence is transforming healthcare

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 02:22pm EDT

Press Release

Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of dialysis products and services, today announced the publication of its 2019 global annual medical report. Titled 'Global Insights, Local Promise: Transforming Healthcare Through Interconnected Intelligence,' it outlines how the company is harnessing the power of an increasingly interconnected world to pioneer solutions that can have a large-scale impact on patient care.

The report also explores ways to apply insights gained in different markets on a global level, and how best practices can be adapted to specific market needs.

In addition to articulating experiences in dialysis care across diverse regions, the report delves deeper into several focus areas relevant to the healthcare industry and the evolution of kidney care:

  • Expanding home therapies to give dialysis patients more control of their lives and improve treatment outcomes.
  • Improving transplant access through open communication and collaboration among multiple stakeholders.
  • Embracing diversity and an interdisciplinary approach to improve value-based care in kidney disease.
  • Developing predictive models to identify dialysis clinics that are encountering problems or in need of additional support, and,
  • Clarifying and explaining the role of nutrition in the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Dr. Frank Maddux, Global Chief Medical Officer of Fresenius Medical Care, said: 'Interconnected thinking is central to our way of working at Fresenius Medical Care and it demonstrates our commitment to making a difference in the lives of patients. The people of Fresenius Medical Care, all around the world, have always been our greatest asset. Harnessing the full potential of their interconnected intelligence can boost innovation, advance medical progress, develop better therapies, and help drive the transformation of healthcare systems worldwide.'

Download the full report here.

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.4 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,996 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 339,550 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with the core business, the company focuses on expanding the range of related medical services in the field of Care Coordination. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Disclaimer

FMC - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 18:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG
02:22pFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : annual medical report explores how Interconnected Intel..
PU
11:11aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Spectra Laboratories - Fresenius Medical Care builds ne..
AQ
03:15aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/06FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Builds New Laboratory in US
DJ
09/05Fresenius Medical Care to Invest in Its Stem-Cell Subsidiary Unicyte
DJ
09/03FRESENIUS : Helios Acquires Two Hospitals in Colombia
DJ
09/02FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/31FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 41 of the Wp..
EQ
08/28FRESENIUS6CPRF : Fresenius Medical Care appoints Helen Giza as Chief Financial O..
AQ
08/28FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Names New Chief Financial Officer
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 19 382 M
EBIT 2019 2 592 M
Net income 2019 1 298 M
Debt 2019 9 277 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,56x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 20 940 M
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 87,44  $
Last Close Price 68,73  $
Spread / Highest target 60,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rice Powell Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Schermeier CEO-Global Research & Development
William P. Johnston Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA9.89%20 979
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-5.02%80 930
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)1.33%42 998
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS36.86%16 895
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS25.15%14 034
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES27.20%13 117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group