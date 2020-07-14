Fresenius Medical Care : in Schweinfurt joins environmental pact of Germany's Bavaria state

Schweinfurt. "As part of the Bavaria environmental pact, we are committing to the sustainable production of our life-sustaining medical devices. And the pact offers a valuable platform for exchanging information on technical issues related to environmental protection by companies."

Opened in 1979, the Schweinfurt facility is Fresenius Medical Care's most important research and production facility for dialysis machines and other medical devices. The company currently has more than 1,300 employees at the site, about a third of them in research and development.

