FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
Fresenius Medical Care : in Schweinfurt joins environmental pact of Germany's Bavaria state

07/14/2020 | 07:16am EDT

Press Release

July 14, 2020

Media Contact

Leif Heussen

  1. +49 6172 609-4030 leif.heussen@fresenius.com

www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

Fresenius Medical Care in Schweinfurt joins environmental pact of

Germany's Bavaria state

Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of dialysis products and services, is joining through its Schweinfurt facility a Bavarian government initiative that aims to show how a strong economy is fully compatible with a healthy environment. The "Umweltpakt Bayern" (Bavaria environmental pact) includes a range of discussion and working groups where companies and public authorities in the German federal state can exchange views and expertise on topics such as climate, energy consumption and the sustainable use of resources.

In these forums, Fresenius Medical Care will be contributing know-how and experience in environmental management gained at its plant and development facility in Schweinfurt, a city in northern Bavaria about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Frankfurt.

Through efficient environmental and energy management based on the ISO standards 14001 and 50001, the Schweinfurt facility has steadily reduced its environmental impact while continuing to offer a safe, healthy workplace for all employees. By converting from oil to district heating, total CO2 emissions were cut by more than 30 percent. Measures including the systematic conversion to LED lighting and the use of energy-efficient injection molding machines reduced energy consumption, while waste material from the injection molding process is now recycled.

"Here in Schweinfurt we're proud of our contribution to greater environmental protection," said Andreas Völker, Plant Manager for Fresenius Medical Care in

Schweinfurt. "As part of the Bavaria environmental pact, we are committing to the sustainable production of our life-sustaining medical devices. And the pact offers a valuable platform for exchanging information on technical issues related to environmental protection by companies."

Opened in 1979, the Schweinfurt facility is Fresenius Medical Care's most important research and production facility for dialysis machines and other medical devices. The company currently has more than 1,300 employees at the site, about a third of them in research and development.

Note to the media: An image from the plant can be found at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/news/fme-joins-environmental-pact.

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.5 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,002 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 348,703 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with the core business, the company focuses on expanding the range of related medical services in the field of Care Coordination. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the Company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

FMC - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 11:15:05 UTC
