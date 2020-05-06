Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fresenius Medical Care : reports first-quarter beat, cites strong underlying business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 01:32am EDT

German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care beat first-quarter net income expectations on Wednesday, saying its strong underlying business offset costs related to the coronavirus pandemic.

First-quarter net income of the world's largest provider of dialysis treatments came in at 283 million euros ($306.72 million), above analysts' average forecast of 262.7 million euros according to a Refinitiv poll.

The company reported first-quarter revenue at 4.5 billion euros, an increase of 9% compared to the same period last year.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 2.79% 71.48 Delayed Quote.8.37%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 3.50% 39.37 Delayed Quote.-21.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG
01:32aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : reports first-quarter beat, cites strong underlying bus..
RE
01:30aFRESENIUS : 1Q Adjusted Net Profit Rose on Higher Revenue
DJ
01:28aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : reports first-quarter net income beat after demand for ..
RE
01:05aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : posts solid first quarter results underlining resilienc..
EQ
01:04aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : posts solid first quarter results underlining resilienc..
PU
05/04FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
04/30FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : quaterly earnings release
04/27FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/27FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
04/27FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 229 M
EBIT 2020 2 650 M
Net income 2020 1 392 M
Debt 2020 13 189 M
Yield 2020 1,71%
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,79x
EV / Sales2021 1,63x
Capitalization 22 953 M
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 84,44  $
Last Close Price 78,43  $
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rice Powell Chairman-Management Board
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helen Giza Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Schermeier CEO-Global Research & Development
Franklin W. Maddux Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA8.37%23 071
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-19.30%77 944
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-29.90%35 492
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-6.81%15 442
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-4.96%14 786
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS1.89%14 548
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group