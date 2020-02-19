Log in
Fresenius Medical Care : says fourth quarter operating profit up 3%

02/19/2020 | 03:25pm EST

Germany's Fresenius Medical Care on Wednesday said quarterly adjusted operating income edged 3% higher as growth in dialysis services and products was partly offset by a negative adjustment for accounts receivable in a legal dispute in North America.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax, adjusted for special items, advanced to 655 million euros (547.4 million pounds), the group said in an unscheduled statement, coming in below a median analyst estimate of 689 million euros, according to a company-provided poll.

The kidney dialysis provider, controlled by diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE, predicted 2020 revenue and net income would grow at a mid- to high single-digit rate in 2020, when measured without currency swings and excluding special items.

The guidance is based on the adjusted results for 2019, including the acquisition of home dialysis company NxStage, it added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Change Last 1st jan.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 1.16% 74.8 Delayed Quote.12.10%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 0.23% 48.64 Delayed Quote.-3.29%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 19 202 M
EBIT 2019 2 534 M
Net income 2019 1 315 M
Debt 2019 12 238 M
Yield 2019 1,68%
P/E ratio 2019 18,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,89x
EV / Sales2020 1,75x
Capitalization 24 071 M
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 86,32  $
Last Close Price 79,82  $
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,1%
NameTitle
Rice Powell Chairman-Management Board
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helen Giza Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Schermeier CEO-Global Research & Development
Franklin W. Maddux Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA12.10%23 845
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-3.08%93 899
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)0.28%50 276
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS15.43%18 559
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS5.43%14 974
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES-2.46%12 181
