Fresenius Medical Care : says fourth quarter operating profit up 3%

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax, adjusted for special items, advanced to 655 million euros (547.4 million pounds), the group said in an unscheduled statement, coming in below a median analyst estimate of 689 million euros, according to a company-provided poll.

The kidney dialysis provider, controlled by diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE, predicted 2020 revenue and net income would grow at a mid- to high single-digit rate in 2020, when measured without currency swings and excluding special items.

The guidance is based on the adjusted results for 2019, including the acquisition of home dialysis company NxStage, it added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Jonathan Oatis)