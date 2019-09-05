Log in
Fresenius Medical Care to Invest in Its Stem-Cell Subsidiary Unicyte

09/05/2019 | 05:37am EDT

By Max Bernhard

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.XE) said Thursday that it plans to invest 60 million euros ($66.0 million) in its stem-cell technology subsidiary Unicyte.

FMC said it plans to make the investment in a series A financing round and that Unicyte will use the money to start clinical trials of its first product candidates in 2020 and to establish the necessary manufacturing processes.

Unicyte, which is fully owned by FMC, focuses on kidney and liver disorders.

"Driving regenerative therapies not only addresses the U.S. administration's initiative to improve the prevention of end-stage renal disease, but can help us to significantly slow the progression of kidney disease and make the most innovative therapies available to our patients," said Rice Powell, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

