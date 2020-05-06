Log in
Xetra  >  Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA    FRE   DE0005785604

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

(FRE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Fresenius : 1Q Adjusted Net Profit Rose on Higher Revenue

05/06/2020 | 01:30am EDT

By Matteo Castia

Fresenius SE & Co. said Wednesday that first-quarter adjusted net profit rose on higher sales, and backed its full-year guidance excluding the positive and negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the business.

Guidance for the whole year which takes into consideration the pandemic will be given out with the second-quarter results, it said.

The German provider of health products and services said adjusted net profit for the quarter was 465 million euros ($505.3 million) compared with EUR457 million a year earlier.

Sales rose 8% year-on-year to EUR9.10 billion, beating the EUR8.95 billion market consensus.

At Fresenius Medical Care, the group's dialysis division, net profit rose 4% on the year to EUR283 million, while sales increased 9% to EUR4.49 billion supported by growth in all regions.

Fresenius Medical Care expects both revenue and net income to rise at a rate in the mid to high single digits this year, the company said.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 2.79% 71.48 Delayed Quote.8.37%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 3.50% 39.37 Delayed Quote.-21.54%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 37 145 M
EBIT 2020 4 669 M
Net income 2020 1 825 M
Debt 2020 23 131 M
Yield 2020 2,08%
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
EV / Sales2021 1,11x
Capitalization 22 090 M
Chart FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 51,09  €
Last Close Price 39,63  €
Spread / Highest target 61,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Sturm President & Chief Executive Officer
Gerd Krick Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rachel Clare Empey Chief Financial Officer
Niko Stumpfögger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus-Peter Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-21.54%24 302
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.65%19 474
IHH HEALTHCARE1.35%10 663
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%10 176
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED0.21%8 971
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.-1.78%7 100
