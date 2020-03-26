Fresenius : Coronavirus Peak Could Overwhelm Fresenius Hospitals, CEO Says -WirtschaftsWoche

--Fresenius's staff and equipment might not be enough for the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, the hospital operator's chief executive said in an interview with German business magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

--CEO Stephan Sturm said Fresenius will increase the number of its current 1,000 intensive care beds, is hiring more staff, and that the pandemic's development was "much more dynamic" than he expected, according to the publication.

--Mr. Sturm also confirmed the company's guidance for 2020, saying that it had been cautious in the first place, WirtschaftsWoche reports.

Full story (in German): https://bit.ly/2WQze2l

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com