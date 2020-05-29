Log in
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

(FRE)
Fresenius : Helios acquires hospital in western Germany

05/29/2020 | 02:21am EDT

Fresenius Helios is acquiring the Malteser Hospital ('MKHB') in the western German city of Bonn. The 400-bed acute care hospital, with approximately 750 employees, treats approximately 13,000 patients annually. Its sales last year were about €66 million. Along with the hospital, Fresenius Helios will acquire two medical centers and a pharmacy with attached logistics center.

The MKHB offers a wide range of medical services, with specialties in general surgery, pulmonology and oncology, including palliative care. With certified centers for prostate, intestinal and lung cancers, it will superbly complement the existing Helios hospital in the neighboring city of Siegburg, which specializes in cardiovascular medicine and oncology.

Dr. Francesco De Meo, who is responsible for Helios on the Fresenius Management Board, said: 'We are looking forward to working with the new colleagues, who will greatly strengthen our Helios team in North Rhine-Westphalia. With its medical offering, the MKHB is an outstanding fit for us and for our strategy of building specialized centers within regional clusters. Together with our existing facilities, we will be able to offer patients in this densely populated region even better medicine, tailored to meet their needs and all from a single provider.'

Fresenius Helios expects the acquisition, which is subject to approval by the German antitrust authorities, to close in the third quarter of this year. Following the closing, MKHB will be integrated into Helios Region West, which already includes 18 acute care hospitals, a rehabilitation clinic in Duisburg, several medical centers and three maximum care hospitals - in Duisburg and Krefeld, as well as the Helios University Hospital Wuppertal. Helios treats some 300,000 inpatients annually in the region, and is one of the largest healthcare employers in North Rhine-Westphalia and the adjoining state of Lower Saxony.

The seller is the Malteser humanitarian aid group. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The acquisition will be accretive to Group earnings starting in 2021.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Disclaimer

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 06:20:10 UTC
