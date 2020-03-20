Fresenius : Helios's Quironsalud to Increase Number of ICU Beds in Spain

By Mauro Orru

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA said Friday that Spanish private hospital group Quironsalud is taking steps to increase the number of intensive care unit beds in Spain in the short term to tackle the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The German healthcare group said Quironsalud--which is part of its Fresenius Helios unit--currently has around 400 ICU beds for adults in about 50 hospitals across Spain.

Rumors about a nationalization of Spain's private hospital system are without any basis, Fresenius added.

