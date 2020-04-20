Fresenius : Helios supports COVID-19 research

To obtain and secure important data for research into SARS-CoV 2, Fresenius Helios has established a multi-center COVID-19 register. Since back in February a team of Helios experts, supported by the Brandenburg Medical School outside of Berlin, has been gathering pseudonymized data on patients treated for COVID-19 in Germany. The goal is to develop insights and knowledge for the battle against the new virus. First research findings from the project, which is scheduled to last a year and is financed by Helios, are now being readied for publication.