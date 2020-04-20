Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA    FRE   DE0005785604

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

(FRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/20 05:55:54 am
37.48 EUR   +1.96%
05:16aFRESENIUS : Helios supports COVID-19 research
PU
04/17FRESENIUS SE : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04/07FRESENIUS SE : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fresenius : Helios supports COVID-19 research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 05:16am EDT

To obtain and secure important data for research into SARS-CoV 2, Fresenius Helios has established a multi-center COVID-19 register. Since back in February a team of Helios experts, supported by the Brandenburg Medical School outside of Berlin, has been gathering pseudonymized data on patients treated for COVID-19 in Germany. The goal is to develop insights and knowledge for the battle against the new virus. First research findings from the project, which is scheduled to last a year and is financed by Helios, are now being readied for publication.

Disclaimer

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 09:15:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
05:16aFRESENIUS : Helios supports COVID-19 research
PU
04/17FRESENIUS SE : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04/07FRESENIUS SE : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/07FRESENIUS SE : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
04/07FRESENIUS : Kabi Ramps Up Production of Essential Drugs Used in Treating Covid-1..
DJ
04/03Italy looks to safeguard biomedical valley leading fight against COVID-19
RE
04/03FRESENIUS SE : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/01FRESENIUS SE : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
03/31FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
03/30FRESENIUS : Medical Care postpones 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 37 042 M
EBIT 2020 4 721 M
Net income 2020 1 821 M
Debt 2020 23 976 M
Yield 2020 2,26%
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,77x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 20 490 M
Chart FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 51,30  €
Last Close Price 36,76  €
Spread / Highest target 74,1%
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Sturm President & Chief Executive Officer
Gerd Krick Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rachel Clare Empey Chief Financial Officer
Niko Stumpfögger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus-Peter Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-26.74%22 294
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.02%18 871
IHH HEALTHCARE0.38%10 487
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%10 122
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED1.86%8 576
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.-0.50%7 408
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group