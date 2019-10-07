Fresenius : Kabi launches Fulvestrant in prefilled syringes in the U.S.

Fulvestrant Injection is now available in the United States in the company's ready-to-administer prefilled syringes and is the latest addition to Fresenius Kabi's broad oncology portfolio. The product is the only room temperature stable Fulvestrant Injection currently available in the U.S.
