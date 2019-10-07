Log in
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

(FRE)
Fresenius : Kabi launches Fulvestrant in prefilled syringes in the U.S.

10/07/2019

Fulvestrant Injection is now available in the United States in the company's ready-to-administer prefilled syringes and is the latest addition to Fresenius Kabi's broad oncology portfolio. The product is the only room temperature stable Fulvestrant Injection currently available in the U.S.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 18:26:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 35 397 M
EBIT 2019 4 683 M
Net income 2019 1 838 M
Debt 2019 20 938 M
Yield 2019 1,92%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,25x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
Capitalization 23 191 M
