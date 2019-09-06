Fresenius : Medical Care builds new laboratory in Mississippi

Spectra Laboratories, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care North America, broke ground on a 200,000-square-foot (approx. 18,500 square meters) laboratory in Southaven, Mississippi yesterday. The project is expected to create more than 300 jobs over the next three years. Spectra Laboratories offers renal-specific laboratory services, using state-of-the-art equipment, automated specimen processing, and reporting applications. At Spectra's new build-to-suit facility, employees will conduct comprehensive testing, analysis, and reporting to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients.