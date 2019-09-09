Log in
Fresenius : Medical Care's publishes annual medical report

09/09/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of dialysis products and services, today announced the publication of its 2019 global annual medical report. Titled 'Global Insights, Local Promise: Transforming Healthcare Through Interconnected Intelligence,' it outlines how the company is harnessing the power of an increasingly interconnected world to pioneer solutions that can have a large-scale impact on patient care.

The report also explores ways to apply insights gained in different markets on a global level, and how best practices can be adapted to specific market needs.

In addition to articulating experiences in dialysis care across diverse regions, the report delves deeper into several focus areas relevant to the healthcare industry and the evolution of kidney care:

  • Expanding home therapies to give dialysis patients more control of their lives and improve treatment outcomes.
  • Improving transplant access through open communication and collaboration among multiple stakeholders.
  • Embracing diversity and an interdisciplinary approach to improve value-based care in kidney disease.
  • Developing predictive models to identify dialysis clinics that are encountering problems or in need of additional support, and,
  • Clarifying and explaining the role of nutrition in the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Dr. Frank Maddux, Global Chief Medical Officer of Fresenius Medical Care, said: 'Interconnected thinking is central to our way of working at Fresenius Medical Care and it demonstrates our commitment to making a difference in the lives of patients. The people of Fresenius Medical Care, all around the world, have always been our greatest asset. Harnessing the full potential of their interconnected intelligence can boost innovation, advance medical progress, develop better therapies, and help drive the transformation of healthcare systems worldwide.'

Disclaimer

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 17:11:05 UTC
