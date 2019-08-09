Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA    FRE   DE0005785604

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

(FRE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 09:10am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.08.2019 / 15:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Konrad
Last name(s): Kölbl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005785604

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
42.88 EUR 2787.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
42.88 EUR 2787.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


09.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Internet: www.fresenius.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53155  09.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
09:10aFRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
08/05FRESENIUS : Helios expands preventive medicine offering
PU
07/31FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
07/30Bridgepoint tests appetite for $2.2 billion dialysis clinic firm Diaverum - s..
RE
07/30Fresenius slides as weakness in dialysis unit offsets improved outlook
RE
07/30FRESENIUS : Medical Care on track to achieve full-year targets after solid secon..
PU
07/30FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Trades Lower After 2Q Results
DJ
07/30FRESENIUS : Raises 2019 Sales Guidance After Solid 2Q
DJ
07/30Fresenius Medical Care confirms 2019 targets
RE
07/29FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 35 513 M
EBIT 2019 4 627 M
Net income 2019 1 837 M
Debt 2019 19 713 M
Yield 2019 1,84%
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,23x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
Capitalization 23 914 M
Chart FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 56,77  €
Last Close Price 42,93  €
Spread / Highest target 65,4%
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Sturm President & Chief Executive Officer
Gerd Krick Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rachel Clare Empey Chief Financial Officer
Niko Stumpfögger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus-Peter Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA1.12%26 813
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%13 591
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 752
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%12 042
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED19.09%9 405
HAPVIDA PARTICIPACOES E INVESTIMENTOS SA42.24%7 583
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group