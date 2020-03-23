Log in
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/23/2020 | 11:00am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.03.2020 / 15:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Francesco
Last name(s): De Meo

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005785604

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
28.9800 EUR 7824.6000 EUR
28.9900 EUR 5160.2200 EUR
28.9850 EUR 10985.3150 EUR
28.9950 EUR 10525.1850 EUR
29.0000 EUR 32132.0000 EUR
29.0000 EUR 26506.0000 EUR
29.0000 EUR 34800.0000 EUR
29.0000 EUR 48517.0000 EUR
29.0000 EUR 21750.0000 EUR
29.0000 EUR 17400.0000 EUR
29.0000 EUR 8700.0000 EUR
29.0000 EUR 34974.0000 EUR
29.0000 EUR 20184.0000 EUR
29.0000 EUR 8700.0000 EUR
29.0000 EUR 291827.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
28.9993 EUR 579985.3200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


23.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Internet: www.fresenius.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58361  23.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
