Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Francesco
|Last name(s):
|De Meo
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005785604
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|28.9800 EUR
|7824.6000 EUR
|28.9900 EUR
|5160.2200 EUR
|28.9850 EUR
|10985.3150 EUR
|28.9950 EUR
|10525.1850 EUR
|29.0000 EUR
|32132.0000 EUR
|29.0000 EUR
|26506.0000 EUR
|29.0000 EUR
|34800.0000 EUR
|29.0000 EUR
|48517.0000 EUR
|29.0000 EUR
|21750.0000 EUR
|29.0000 EUR
|17400.0000 EUR
|29.0000 EUR
|8700.0000 EUR
|29.0000 EUR
|34974.0000 EUR
|29.0000 EUR
|20184.0000 EUR
|29.0000 EUR
|8700.0000 EUR
|29.0000 EUR
|291827.0000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|28.9993 EUR
|579985.3200 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.03.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de