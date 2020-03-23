Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.03.2020 / 15:55

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Francesco Last name(s): De Meo

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005785604

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 28.9800 EUR 7824.6000 EUR 28.9900 EUR 5160.2200 EUR 28.9850 EUR 10985.3150 EUR 28.9950 EUR 10525.1850 EUR 29.0000 EUR 32132.0000 EUR 29.0000 EUR 26506.0000 EUR 29.0000 EUR 34800.0000 EUR 29.0000 EUR 48517.0000 EUR 29.0000 EUR 21750.0000 EUR 29.0000 EUR 17400.0000 EUR 29.0000 EUR 8700.0000 EUR 29.0000 EUR 34974.0000 EUR 29.0000 EUR 20184.0000 EUR 29.0000 EUR 8700.0000 EUR 29.0000 EUR 291827.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 28.9993 EUR 579985.3200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

