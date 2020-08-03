Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.08.2020 / 18:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Stephan Last name(s): Sturm

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005785604

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition Transaction of an asset manager

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 42.4500 EUR 30861.15 EUR 42.4700 EUR 18601.86 EUR 42.4600 EUR 35454.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 42.4586 EUR 84917.1100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-07-31; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

