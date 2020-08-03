Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
08/03/2020 | 12:05pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.08.2020 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stephan
Last name(s): Sturm

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005785604

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction of an asset manager

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
42.4500 EUR 30861.15 EUR
42.4700 EUR 18601.86 EUR
42.4600 EUR 35454.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
42.4586 EUR 84917.1100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-07-31; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


03.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Internet: www.fresenius.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

61709  03.08.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
