FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

(FRE)
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/05/2020 | 09:45am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.08.2020 / 15:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Gerd
Last name(s): Krick

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005785604

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
40.65 EUR 25934.70 EUR
40.66 EUR 50621.70 EUR
40.67 EUR 23059.89 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
40.6597 EUR 99616.2900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-08-05; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


05.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Internet: www.fresenius.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

61751  05.08.2020 


© EQS 2020

