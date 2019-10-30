Log in
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

0
10/30/2019 | 12:25pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

30.10.2019 / 17:19
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: November 01, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 01, 2019 German: https://www.fresenius.de/finanzberichte English: https://www.fresenius.com/financial-reports


30.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Internet: www.fresenius.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

901159  30.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=901159&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
