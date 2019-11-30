Log in
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
11/30/2019 | 06:05am EST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30.11.2019 / 12:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.11.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
557270590


30.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Internet: www.fresenius.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

924779  30.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=924779&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
