FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

(FRE)
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/29/2020 | 04:05am EST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.02.2020 / 10:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 29.02.2020
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
557399854


29.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Internet: www.fresenius.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

986421  29.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=986421&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
